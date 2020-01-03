|
Kerry M. Jones
07/27/1966 - 12/31/2019
Kerry M. Jones, 53, of East Stroudsburg, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. Born on July 27, 1966 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Willard and Marian (Dickison) Jones and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He worked as a manager at Ponderosa in Stroudsburg and Pottsville, McDonald's in Stroudsburg and Allentown, and Wendy's in Stroudsburg and Marshalls Creek.
Kerry was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg where he used to sing in the choir; and he was also a former member of the CLU club in East Stroudsburg.
He enjoyed cooking, spending time and playing dominos with his family. Kerry's nick name given by his sister in law was "Grumpy Kitty" and by his niece was "Funcle".
Surviving are his partner, Rickey Brown; mother in law, Brenda Brown and fiance Hal Serfass; sister in law, Heather Hartman and husband Robert; nieces and nephews, Jason Jones, Ronald Jones, Caeley Hank and Shawn Hank; great niece and nephew, Isabelle and Brian; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Craig W. Jones in 2001 and Keith A. Jones in 2015.
Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 2:00PM followed by the funeral service at 3:00PM with Pastor Dorothy Stem officiating. Private cremation will follow.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020