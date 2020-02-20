|
|
Kevin D. McCue
2/19/2020
Kevin D. McCue, 60, of Cresco, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe in Bartonsville.
Born in Staten Island, New York, he was the son of Florence "Chickie" McCue of Clearwater, Florida, and the late Thomas McCue.
He is survived by his son, Kevin T. McCue; daughter, Ashley Terranova and her husband, Matthew; sister, Colleen McCue; ex-wife and friend, Maria Monahan; and granddaughter, Lily Terranova all of Staten Island, New York.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020