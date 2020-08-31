Kevin-Edward Matthews11/11/1998 - 8/26/2020Kevin-Edward Kenneth Matthews, 21, of Stroud Township, returned to God on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.Born on November 11, 1998 in Scranton, he is the son of Karen Caprio of Louisburg NC and Todd Matthews of Stroud Township.In addition to his parents, surviving are his step father, John Caprio; Amy Spangler; siblings, Taylor Anderson of Stroud Township, and Sofia and Giana Caprio of North Carolina; grandparents, Carol P. Matthews of Stroud Township and John Wallace ("Wally") Haggerty of Sayre; aunts, Joan McLane of Los Angeles, CA (who is also his God Mother), Mrs. Richard (Diane) Pope of Scranton, Jean Chapman of Madison Township, Mrs. Gerard (Mary Ann) Walsh of Scranton, Mrs. Thomas (Rose) Zalewski of Tunkhannock and Shirley Chrzanowski of Dushore; uncles, Scot Matthews and wife Debbie of Stroud Township, Ken Haggerty of Sayre, and Nick Caprio and wife Diane of Scranton; cousins, Donny Richardson III of Jefferson Township, Mrs. Matt (Darice) Pauselius, Scot Jr, Ryan, Brenden and Michael Matthews all of Stroud Township, and Bradley Pope of Scranton; and his godson, Jaxon Wedderman-Graham of Wind Gap.He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kenneth Matthews of Stroud Township and Gerard C. Richardson of Scranton; his aunt. Lisa Pappalardo of Stroud Township; and his uncle, Kevin Richardson of Scranton.Kevin was an avid dog and cat lover, he loved spending time with his Gram Carol, his trips to North Carolina with his mom and spending time with his dad.We would like to thank Fr. Ryan from St Matthews Parish and Kevin's uncle Don Prytherch for a beautiful memorial service.Kevin's parents ask that in honor of their son, you perform a random act of kindness in his name.Services were private at the convenience of the family.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg