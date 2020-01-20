|
|
Kevin M. Hess
06/25/1959 - 01/19/2020
Kevin M. Hess, 60, of Tannersville, died early Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Claudia (Billig) Hess with whom he shared 25 years of marriage. Born on June 25, 1959 in Flushing, NY, he was a son of Edith "Penny" (Ahern) Hess of Florida and the late Francis Hess.
He was a plumber and used to work for F.J. Hess & Sons. Kevin attended Our Lady of Victory Church in Tannersville; and loved making fishing lures, going fishing, spending time with his family, and tending to his wood stove.
In addition to his wife and mother, surviving are four siblings, Francis Hess of Florida, Michael Hess and wife Kelly of Stroudsburg, Deborah Frank of New Hampshire and Lisa Hess Buccholz and husband Robert of Stroudsburg; in laws, Eva Billig, Andy and Marion DeBalko and Marguerite Billig; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews that he loved as if they were his own children; as well as friends and extended family that he loved very much. He was preceded in death by brother, Thomas Hess.
"If a man was measured by his friends, Kevin was a giant"
There will be a visitation for family and friends on Friday, January 24, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A luncheon will follow. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg; or Purple Heart Society at www.purpleheartfoundation.org/donation-direct-support/.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020