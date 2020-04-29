|
|
Kevin Penn
10/1/1971 - 4/24/2020
Kevin Matthew Penn, 48, of Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, following a valiant 2-year battle with melanoma.
Born October 1, 1971, in Camp Hill, he was the son of G. Frank and Kathleen M. (Sullivan) Penn and was a 1990 graduate of West Perry High School. Following high school, Kevin received his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Millersville University and his Master's Degree in Mathematics Education from the City University of New York.
Kevin was a high school math teacher, most recently from Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in Manhattan, where he was a perennial student favorite. Upon learning of Kevin's passing, a fellow teacher posted a photo online of Kevin hugging a crying student at graduation, with the following caption, "the day Kevin never gave up on a student and she graduated from high school, at 22 years old and while working in healthcare. She was a hard girl but cried with happiness because the only person to keep faith in her was Kevin." With West Side Pride, Kevin also coached rugby and softball for West Side High School.
Surviving are his parents, Frank and Kathleen Penn, Loysville; one brother, Michael Penn (and Julio Alegria Roman), Mount Pocono; 3 sisters, Jessica Shires (and Rodney), Loysville; Carole Naylor (and Tony), Duncannon; and Christina Penn, Loysville; 3 nieces, Haley Reichenbach; Emma Shires; and Anna Shires; and 3 nephews, Devin Reichenbach; Will Naylor; and Jack Naylor.
Private services were held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Nickel-Lochstampfor Family Funeral Home in Loysville, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin's memory may be made to support basic melanoma research at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. To make a gift by check, please send to Megan Trenery, Associate Director of Development, NYU Langone Health, One Park Avenue, Floor 5, New York, NY 10016 and include "IMO Kevin Penn" in the memo section. To make a gift online, please visit: https://nyulangone.org/give/fundraise/kevinpenn
