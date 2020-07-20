Kim Giganti

06/30/2020

Kim Maria Giganti, 55, passed away after a valiant battle with Cancer on June 30, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in White Plains, N.Y., she was raised in Lincoln Park, N.J., and was currently living in North Plainfield.

Kim graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick with a Bachelor's Degree and went on to obtain her Paralegal Certification from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She worked for many years as a Paralegal, the last 19 years with Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick.

Kim was caring, sweet, loving, strong and selfless and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She had a great sense of humor, and her smile was contagious. She loved being an Aunt and adored her niece and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, reading, going to Atlantic City and especially spending time at the beach surrounded by family and friends. She was an avid New York Yankee and Giants fan.

She was predeceased by her father, Carmine Giganti.

Surviving are her loving mother, Madeline; her three beloved brothers, Carmine, Christopher, and John; Her cherished niece and nephews, Samantha, Alexander and Andrew; her Aunts, Violet Sloat, and Malfalad (Terry) Perillo, Uncle, Charles Sloat; as well as countless life-long friends, cousins and extended family members.

Due to the current Covid-19 Restrictions, services are private. A Celebtation of Kim's Life will be held at a later date, when we all can come together to share memories and our love for Kim.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim Maria Giganti's memory to CINJ-Rutgers Cancer Institute.



