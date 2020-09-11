Kimbaly McDonnell
9/1/2020
Kimbaly McDonnell, 37, of East Stroudsburg past away September 1, 2020. She was a loving and caring person and a wonderful loving, mother. Kimbaly McDonnell survived by her son Nekhi M Spencer & step son Logan Spencer of East Stroudsburg & many friends and relatives. Also, brothers; Thomas and Joseph McDonnell and sister; Samantha Spiegel.
Services will be held Saturday, September 19th at Pocono Grace Church, 25 Lackawanna Avenue, East Stroudsburg PA 18301 at 4pm.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg Pulafuneralhome.com