Kimberley L. Threapleton
11/6/2019
Kimberley L. Threapleton, 67, of Stroudsburg passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 after a long courageous effort to recover from the effects of a dissected aorta and stroke. She was the loving wife of Jeffrey I. Theapleton. Born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of George and Lucille (Fallis) Eaton.
Kimberley was of the Christian faith. She was currently employed at the Home Depot of Stroudsburg and previously at the Tannersville Inn as a waitress for 30 years. In addition to managing the families rental properties she enjoyed a good book, doing word puzzles, cooking and taking care of her family and pets.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Michael F. Threapleton of Stroudsburg, and a brother Christopher Eaton and sister Loriann Jennings of Los Angeles, Ca. She was preceded in death by a brother Jon Eaton and a sister Lindie Mitchell.
A memorial services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12 Noon with Pastor Margie Good officiating at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. The family will receive friends from 11 until the time of services.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street
www.pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019