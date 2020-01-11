Home

POWERED BY

Services
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901

Kirsten B. Shafer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirsten B. Shafer Obituary
Kirsten B. Shafer
01/09/2020
Kirsten B. Shafer, 28, of Bangor, formerly of Pittsburgh and Reeders, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she grew up in Reeders, and was the daughter of Dean R. Shafer of Saylorsburg, and Lisa (Possinger) Shafer. After graduating from high school, Kirsten attended Slippery Rock University.
Her daughter, Elliana, was the love of her life, and she loved spending time with her.
In addition to her parents, she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Elliana; paternal grandfather, Russell Shafer and his wife, Lorraine, of Belfast; brother, Dean Shafer Jr. and his wife, Nikki, of Scotrun, Pa.; niece, Hannah; uncle, Matthew Shafer and his wife, Helen, of London, England; aunt, Kelly Lucas, of Hazleton; and cousins. Kirsten was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Donna (Engler) Shafer; and her maternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private.
George G. Bensing Funeral Home
2165 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014
bensingfuneralhome.net
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirsten's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -