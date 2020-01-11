|
|
Kirsten B. Shafer
01/09/2020
Kirsten B. Shafer, 28, of Bangor, formerly of Pittsburgh and Reeders, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 9, 2020, at her home.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she grew up in Reeders, and was the daughter of Dean R. Shafer of Saylorsburg, and Lisa (Possinger) Shafer. After graduating from high school, Kirsten attended Slippery Rock University.
Her daughter, Elliana, was the love of her life, and she loved spending time with her.
In addition to her parents, she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Elliana; paternal grandfather, Russell Shafer and his wife, Lorraine, of Belfast; brother, Dean Shafer Jr. and his wife, Nikki, of Scotrun, Pa.; niece, Hannah; uncle, Matthew Shafer and his wife, Helen, of London, England; aunt, Kelly Lucas, of Hazleton; and cousins. Kirsten was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Donna (Engler) Shafer; and her maternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, January 16, in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private.
George G. Bensing Funeral Home
2165 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014
bensingfuneralhome.net
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020