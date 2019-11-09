|
11/06/2019
Kisha H. Silverstein, 54, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of Joseph Silverstein.
Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jane (Cloud) McCloud and her husband, William, of Akron, Ohio, and the late Robert J. Nunley.
Kisha was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 10 years and prior to that, she resided in the North Carolina and Ocean, New Jersey areas. She was employed as a designer at the Home Depot of Stroudsburg for the past several years.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by five children, Joseph Silverstein and Tristan Silverstein, both of E. Stroudsburg, Dawn Jimenez of Stroudsburg, Elizabeth Silverstein of Bayonne, N.J., and Kaitlyn Jones of Raritan, N.J.; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and her siblings, Kevin Brandon and Dorlan Fredicks of Akron, Ohio, and sons-in-law, Robert Gironda of Stroudsburg, and Heriberto Diaz of Bayonne, N.J. Kisha was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Silverstein; and a grandson, Jackson Silverstein.
Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.12, at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa., with Pastor Margie Good officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019