Lance L. Hoffman, Jr.
03/28/1966 - 12/03/2020
Lance L. Hoffman, Jr., age 54, of Kunkletown, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Lance was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on March 28, 1966, son of the late Lance L. Hoffman, Sr. and Toni Hoffman.
As a graduate of Pleasant Valley HS and earning a degree from LCCC, he worked as a security manager for Kerchner & Associates in Brodheadsville for 15 years. Further, he held the position of Loss Prevention Manager for Kmart in both the E. Stroudsburg and Wind Gap locations for 12 years. Lance was most recently employed with Kinsley's Shop Rite in Brodheadsville.
Lance enjoyed hunting and fishing. He held the position of Secretary while volunteering for the Pocono Mountain Chapter of the NWTF for 25 years.
Lance was an avid collector; he loved to attend auctions and explore antique shops in search of military memorabilia.
He will be deeply missed by his son, Corey A. Hoffman; his girlfriend, Grace Davidson; his nephew, Anthony Joseph Hoffman; his former wife, Laurie Hoffman; his father-in-law, George Schlehlein; his brother-in-law, Eric and sister-in-law Brenda Schlehlein; his nephew Tyler Eckert and nieces Bailey and Lindsay Schlehlein.
Lance carried a devotion for those that he loved and continued life-long relationships with his friends. He will forever be missed by Danny and Rachel Weidman, Roy Howell, Jr. and Joseph Nycz; as well as all of the others fortunate enough to have shared their lives with Lance.
In addition to his parents Lance and Toni, he was preceded in death by a brother; Anthony Hoffman.
We will all miss the warmth of your smile, the joy in your laughter and your sarcastic sense of humor. Most of all, we will miss your love.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 8th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 9 am until time of service at 11 am at the funeral home.
Lance will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Kresgeville Cemetery, Kresgeville, PA.
