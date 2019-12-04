|
|
Landis Joseph Carrier
11/1/1946 - 12/3/2019
Landis Joseph "Lennie" Carrier, Sr., 73, of East Stroudsburg, died Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Linda A. (Manzie) Carrier with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Born on November 1, 1946 in Berlin, NH, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Arlene (Schafer) Carrier and lived in Monroe County for most of his life.
A 1964 graduate of Pocono Mt. High School, he worked for Dr. Gorse at Stroudsburg Animal Hospital from 1964 to 1977. In 1977 he and his wife established The Pet Corral in Stroudsburg of which they have owned and operated since; having been known for the many pets they have boarded and groomed over the years.
Lennie was a member of the Old Home Hunting Club; was an avid hunter, gun enthusiast and fly fisherman; and he enjoyed going to drag races and riding his Harley.
In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Lisa Carrier of East Stroudsburg and Landis J. "Lennie" Carrier, Jr. of Saylorsburg; three grandchildren, Jordan Carrier of Saylorsburg, Timothy Carrier of Saylorsburg and Danielle Carrier of Bluffton, SC; a sister, Janine Fish of Tannersville; brother, Gregory Carrier of Swiftwater; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial visitation on Monday, December 9, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 1161 Cherry Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019