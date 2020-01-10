|
|
Larry A. Kautz
01/08/2020
Larry A. Kautz, 80, of Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday, January 8 in his home.
He was the loving husband of the late Nancy J. (Shannon) Kautz. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together before her passing in 2018.
Born in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Arthur Kautz and the late Helen (Rinker) Kautz.
Larry owned and operated Larry A. Kautz Building Contractor for twenty seven years before retiring in 1997.
He was a US Navy veteran. He was a member of the Monroe Beagle Club, as well as a member of the Long Run Hunting Association in Potter County. He was an avid supporter of Dirt Track Modified Racing, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved his Philadelphia Eagles. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by a son, Larry Chris Kautz and his wife Kim of Stroudsburg; a daughter, Kim Lyons and her husband Dan of Nazareth; and three grandchildren, Shannon Lyons, Jessica Kautz, and Olivia Kautz. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Laise.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Felker officiating.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020