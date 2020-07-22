1/1
Larry Albert Hymes
1943 - 2020
Larry Albert Hymes
11/3/1943 - 7/17/2020
Larry Albert Hymes, 76, of Stroudsburg, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at home.
Born on November 3, 1943 in Norfolk, VA, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Iva (Krammes) Hymes.
Larry served in the United States Army from 1969 until retiring in 1991 as a Master Sergeant. After retirement he was a school bus driver for the Pocono Mountain School District.
His passion was buying and selling antiques, had old cars, liked watching boxing and NASCAR, and loved cats and dogs.
Surviving are two children; Betina Sanders of Texas and Anthony Hymes of California; a brother, Dave Hymes and wife Stephanie of Cresco; two grandchildren, Billy and Sarah; and his friend and caretaker, Maureen "Renee" Watkins of Reeders.
As per his wishes cremation was private and there will be no services.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
