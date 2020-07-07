Larry Peechatka

Larry Peechatka7/3/2020Larry Peechatka, 85, passed away July 3rd, 2020 in Lexington, SC. He was born to the late Clair and Fern Keltz Peechatka of Scotrun, PA. He was a Naval Aviator for 21 years, retiring in 1979 as a Lieutenant Commander. Upon retirement he worked as an electrician for over 20 years.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Johnnie Ruth Peechatka of Lexington, SC; son, Duane Peechatka and his wife Cathy of Saylorsburg, PA; daughter, Wendy Swallow and her husband Wayne of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren, Nicolas Swallow and his husband Anthony Carlton of Bonita, CA, Shane Peechatka of Blue Bell, PA, and Connor Peechatka of Saylorsburg, PA; brother, Farley Peechatka and his wife Laverne of Mt. Jackson, VA; and sister, Dawn Brooks of Columbia, SC.He was predeceased by a daughter, Beth Peechatka.Larry was a social, active man, involved in his church and community. He was proud of his service in the US Navy. He enjoyed woodworking and building, and working outdoors in his yard and garden. He liked spending time with his family and with his many beloved pets over the years. He was especially fond and proud of his three grandsons.The family will have a memorial service and celebration of life that will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Lexington, SC or Christ Hamilton Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg, PA.Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family.Barr-Price Funeral Home609 Northwood Rd., Lexington S.C.