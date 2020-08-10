Lawrence Patrick Kelly
12/20/1938 - 8/8/2020
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Lawrence Patrick Kelly, known as Larry, passed away at the age of 81. He was from Saylorsburg, Chestnuthill Twp., formerly of Hopatcong, NJ and Kearny, NJ.
Larry was the loving husband of Arlene Kelly who passed away in 2012.
He was born in Pittston, PA, on December 20, 1938 and was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Lynch) Kelly.
Larry worked 38 years at Worthington Pump as a project administrator in Harrison, NJ. He began partial retirement in Chestnuthill Twp. in 2003.
He was a member at Pleasant Valley Assembly of God church in Brodheadsville where he served as a deacon, an usher and as a self-styled comedian for the Primetimers group.
Larry had an easy laugh and did not take himself too seriously. He was easy to be with and was generous with his time and words. He loved to fish, play games with his family, and boast of his Irish heritage. He could usually be found at the front of a buffet line ahead of the women and children. The Jets and Mets delighted and frustrated him, and he was quick to declare each winning day A Very Good Day.
He will be dearly missed by his three sons: Lawrence Kelly Jr. and his wife Dawn of Lutherville, MD; Kevin Kelly and his wife Karen of Bridgewater, NJ and David Kelly and his wife Linda of Stockholm, NJ. He was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Mike Kelly and sister Dolores Bach. He loved his four grandchildren Dara, Jocelyn, Nathan and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him as well.
Graveside Services will be held 11 am, Friday, August 14th at the Langcliffe Cemetery in Avoca.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
