Lee Edkin Hoffman
01/26/2020
Lee Edkin Hoffman, 81, of Brodheadsville, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 26. He was the husband of Barbara Ann (Shook) Hoffman. They celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2019.
Born in Brodheadsville, he was a son of the late Henry C. Hoffman and the late Mary Altemose (Kretzing) Hoffman. Lee was a 1956 graduate of Chestnuthill High School and a graduate of Churchman's Business School. He also went to the Hartford Insurance School. He had owned and operated the Hoffman Insurance Agency, Inc. for over fifty years.
Lee was a Director of Nazareth Mutual Insurance Company. He was a member of Zion United Lutheran Church and a past member of the church's Board of Directors. He was a member and past President and Secretary of Buena Vista Cemetery, Inc. He was a life member of the West End Fire Co. and a fifty year member of Barger Lodge # 325 Free and Accepted Masons. Lee was a past President of the Chestnuthill Alumni Association, a member of the Mineola Grange and an avid local Historian of Brodheadsville.
He is survived by his children, daughter Christina Scheller and her husband David of Effort, son Eric and his wife Lisa of Brodheadsville; three grandchildren, Amanda Altemose, Matthew Altemose and David Hoffman; niece Dana Hoffman Swanger and her husband Brandt and nephew Mark Hoffman and his wife Amanda. He was preceded in death by his older brother, H. Charles Hoffman.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Interment will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Lutheran Church, 1919 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 or to the Western Pocono Community Library, P.O. Box 318, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 or to the West End Fire Co., P.O. Box 237, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020