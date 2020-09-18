Lena M. Swiderski9/15/2020Lena M. Swiderski, 95, of Mount Pocono, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Swiderski, with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.Born in Parsons, she was a daughter of the late Enrico and Egenia (Bellucci) Fanucci.Lena was past officer of the Pocono Central Catholic High School Mother's Club, and the former St. Mary's of the Mount Ladies' Guild. She remained very active within her community and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, My Brother's Keeper, and the RSVP. Lena was a Life Member of the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and proud to be the oldest living member. She lived a life of service to family and friends, and she will be dearly missed.She is survived by her daughters: Theresa Manuel of Tannersville; Ann Marie Harris of Mount Pocono; Roseann Swiderski of Tannersville; daughter-in-law, Wendy Swiderski of Cresco; sister, Inez Cancilla of San Jose, California; grandchildren: Jack Manuel and his wife, Heather; Kristine Swiderski; Kimberly (Harris) Keyes and her husband, Michael; Michelle (Swiderski) Albanese and her husband, Louis; and Kyle Harris; great-grandchildren: Mason and Konner Keyes.Lena was preceded in death by her son, David Swiderski, husband of two years Chester Zavistoski, and their son, Eugene Zavistoski; sisters: Angelina Lombardi, Helen Biondi, Mary Morganti, Lucy Marconi, Yolanda Fanucci, and Olinda Lico; brothers: Filippo Fanucci, Americo Fanucci, and Giovanni Fanucci.There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 327 Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.Bolock Funeral Home6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco