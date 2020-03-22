|
|
Lenore Anne Achiron
2/6/1948 - 3/19/2020
Lenore Anne Achiron, 72, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, while under hospice care at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. She was the wife of Alan R. Achiron with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.
Born on February 6, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY she was a daughter of the late Robert and Lucille (Murello) D'Agostino. She previously lived in Brooklyn, NY and Kresgeville before moving to Stroudsburg.
She had worked as a secretary for Sackman Enterprises, and as a sales associate for Fabric Bonanza and Legs, Hanes, Bali and Playtex until retiring.
Lenore enjoyed sewing, reading, crafts, traveling, and cooking.
In addition to her husband, surviving are three sons, Robert Achiron and wife Meghan of East Stroudsburg, David Achiron and wife Katie of Long Pond, and Edward Achiron of Pocono Summit; five grandchildren, Jordan Neri of Pittsburgh, Cheyenne Moyer, Travis Achiron and Savannah Achiron all of Long Pond, and Scarlett Achiron of East Stroudsburg; a brother, David D'Agostino of Linden, NJ; a sister, Charlene Cooney of Stroudsburg; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Cimino.
Cremation was private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020