Leo J. Samuels
Leo J. Samuels
2020
Leo J. Samuels 86 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020. He was the husband of Alice A. Collins who died in 2007. Leo was born in Manhattan, New York and had been residing in the Tobyhanna area for the past 25 years. He worked in the construction business as a laborer for many years. He was of the Christian faith and was an army veteran.
He is survived by a brother in law Clarence B. Coleman of the Bronx, New York.
Graveside services and entombment will be held on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 in the Laurel Grove Cemetery Totowa, New Jersey.
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
