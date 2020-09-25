1/
Leon A. Transue
1928 - 2020
Leon A. Transue
10/24/1928 - 9/22/2020
Leon A. Transue, 91, of Stroud Township, died Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, at Oxford Manor in Oxford, NJ. He was the husband of the late Geraldine (Flyte) Transue who died December 25, 2004.
Born on October 24, 1928 at home in Minisink Hills, he was a son of the late Howard and Bernice Transue and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He served in the United Sates Army and was a member of the 28th Division and NRA.
Leon worked at Ronson, Abeloff's and Gray Chevrolet.
Surviving are a daughter, Mary Jane Gordon and husband John of Stroud Township; a step daughter, Geraldine Heller of Stroudsburg; six grandchildren, Ashley Buchanan and husband Sam, Michele Yakscoe, Terry, Tammy, Willard Heller and John Transue.
Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 1:00PM followed by the funeral service at 2:00PM with Rev. Scott Kuhnle officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
