Leon H. Smale
07/25/2020
Leon H. Smale, 90, of Kunkletown, passed away Saturday, July 25 in his home. He was the loving husband of Sonia (Bravo) Smale and also of the late Pearl V. (VanWhy) Smale.
Born in Kresgeville, he was the son of the late Calvin S. Smale and the late Mary (Anthony) Smale.
He was a member of the Jerusalem UCC in Trachsville.
Leon was a tool grinder for Bethlehem Steel for forty years before retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club and the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club, He was also a lifetime member of the Trachsville Fire Co. and a member of the Polk Township Fire Co.
In addition to his former wife, Pearl, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Gary Susan Smale and Mary Smale.
Services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burnley Workshop, 4219 Manor Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
