Leona M. Cheslock02/14/1917 - 11/29/2020Leona M. Cheslock, 103, of Stroudsburg, passed away Sunday evening, November 29, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. She was the widow of Stanley J. Cheslock who died May 15, 1982.Born on February 14, 1917 in Hazleton, she was one of nine children to the late Leon and Mary (Pollick) Majchrowicz. She lived in Barrett Township for many years prior to moving to Stroudsburg 38 years ago.In earlier years she worked at Pocono Gardens Lodge and then at Weiler Brush from where she retired after over twenty years of service.Leona was an active member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg where she faithfully attended daily Mass for many years.Surviving are two sons; Stanley J. Cheslock and wife Ruth of Jackson Township and The Honorable Jerome P. Cheslock and wife Dr. Patricia of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Sandi Kaspszyk of Kunkletown and Jonathan Cheslock and wife Tamara of Stroudsburg; six great-grandchildren, Madison Cheslock, Parker Cheslock, Mason Cheslock, Abby Kaspszyk, Andrew Kaspszyk and Kyle Kaspszyk; a brother, Leo Majchrowicz and wife Nancy of Hazleton; a sister-in-law, Mary Majchrowicz of Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by seven siblings.Due to current COVID restrictions, private services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial in Laurelwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice- Pocono, c/o Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360