Leonard E. Schwende
1/7/2020
Leonard E. Schwende 80 of Tobyhanna, Pa. died on Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020 in the Mountain City Nursing & Rehab. Center in Hazleton, Pa. Born in New York City, N.Y. he was the son of Richard and Catherine (Imhoss) Schwende.
Leonard was resident of the Tobyhanna area for the past 10 years and prior to that he resided in the Brooklyn, New York area. He worked as an actor most of his life and he was of the catholic faith.
He is survived by 3 brothers: Pete Q. Schwende of Gastonia, N.C., Dick Summer of Dracut, Ma. and Geoffrey Schwende of Odessa, TX.
Graveside services and burial will be held on Friday Jan.10, 2020 at 10:00am in the Laurelwood Cemetery Stroudsburg, Pa. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th. St., Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
