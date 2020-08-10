Leroy Nicholas Callen3/14/1939 - 8/8/2020Leroy "Roy" Nicholas Callen 81 of Polk Township, Kunkletown passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Stroudsburg,Roy was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 14, 1939, son of the late Nicholas and Rosalie (Owen) Callen.He was the loving husband of Toni (Roccia) Callen.Roy served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Army.Roy was known for his tinkering on his projects in woodworking and stained glass. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved playing with his pets and taking trips to the casino,He worked as a Bus Driver for Queens Transit in Queens, NY for 42 years. After his retirement he moved to Kunkletown.We have been blessed with the presence of Roy in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Toni; his children: Robert Callen of Wallington, NJ and Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Craig of Denville, NJ.He was the loving grandfather to his four grandchildren: Nicole Callen, Gabriella Callen, Matthew Sullivan and Ryan Sullivan .Roy is also survived by a brother: Ronald "Wimpy" Callen and his wife Kathy of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ and his former wife Judith Frank of West Orange, NJ.Roy was preceded in death by his 2nd wife; Theresa Callen in 2009; and a brother: Gerald Callen.Funeral services will begin 7 pm, Tuesday, August 11th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 5 pm Tuesday, August 11th until time of service at the funeral home.Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Leroy N. Callen to: Valor House, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert