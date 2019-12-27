|
Lieselotte "Lisa" H. Panico
1/26/1951 - 12/26/19
Lieselotte "Lisa" H. Panico age 68 of Tobyhanna passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, December 26th at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.
Lisa was the loving wife of Frank T. Panico. They celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary on June 28th.
She was born in Darmstadt, Germany on January 26, 1951, daughter of the late August and Margaret (Gernand) Becker.
Lisa was a member of the Pocono Lake Bible Church in Pocono Lake.
We have been blessed with the presence of Lisa in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Frank; her son John F. Panico Sr. and his wife Kim of Tobyhanna; her siblings: Wiltrout Belz, August Becker, Marion Barth and her husband Wolfgang, Siegmund Becker and Thomas Becker all of Germany; her former daughter in law: Denise Cornieo-Panico of Tobyhanna, She was the loving grandmother to her three grandchildren: Kim Pintos and her husband Will of Harrisburg, John F. Panico Jr. and Carmen Panico both of Tobyhanna and a great granddaughter: Victoria Pintos of Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Andreas Becker.
Funeral services will be held 6 pm, Sunday, December 29th at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert with Pastor Randy Gaumer officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, December 29th from 3 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home.
Lisa will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville on Tuesday, December 31st at 2:30 pm.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019