Lillian Alberta Hoffman
10/27/2019
Lillian Alberta (Shiffer) Hoffman, 93, of Stroud Township, passed peacefully on October 27, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Manor. She is the widow of Walter "Skip" G. Hoffman who passed on October 12, 2018. They were married 75
years.
She was the only child of the late James and Olive (Learn) Shiffer. Born in East Stroudsburg she was a life time resident of Monroe County.
Lillian was a caring and loving mom and friend to all that knew her. She loved getting out and having fun on Saturdays to kick up her heels and square dance! She enjoyed dancing anytime and liked listening to all types of music; traveling to see family in Colorado, Florida and North Carolina; garden club; making flower arrangements; cooking; relaxing with family and friends; and her pets.
She was of the Methodist faith.
She operated her own beauty salon for 12 years and then was co-owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Stroudsburg. Lillian was a member of Monroe County Garden Club, TOPPS, Eagles # 1106 Ladies Auxilary, and Order of the Amaranth until her onset of dementia 13 years ago.
Surviving are Lillian's four children: Steven Hoffman of Denver, CO, Patricia Hoffman of Lady Lake, FL, Brenda Koczot-Snell and husband Jeff of Lady Lake FL, and Suzanne Hoffman of Clarks Summit PA. Lillian is leaving behind two grandsons, Ryan Koczot of North Carolina and Brad Koczot of Colorado; and also two great-grandsons, Jaden Koczot and Finnegan Koczot.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Brian Nichols officiating. There will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center c/o The Mayo Clinic 4500 San Pablo Rd 5 Jacksonville, FL 32224 or Order of the Amaranth c/o Patricia A Kelly, 211 Jen Street East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Arrangements by William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019