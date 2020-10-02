Lillian E. Bergman03/31/1921 - 10/02/2020Lillian E. Bergman, 99, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on March 31,1921, in Trenton, New Jersey, to Stephen and Cilia Sackley. She was the loving and devoted wife for almost 60 years of Russell Vernon Bergman when he passed away in 2000.Lillian lived most of her life in Stroudsburg, Pa. until 2017, when she moved to Homewood in Frederick, an independent living facility, to be closer to her daughter, Carol Bergman Bates and husband Bruce Bates.Lillian worked as a hair stylist for many years and then opened her own business in her home and worked until she was 91.She was a member of the Stroud Community Women's Club since its inception. This women's club sponsors many activities that give back to the community. When Meals on Wheels first started at Pocono Hospital, she and her husband delivered meals weekly to shut ins. She was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church and was very involved in church activities and reach out programs for the poor. She loved knitting booties and hats for babies that could then be donated to families in need.Lillian was an artist and a member of the Pocono Mountain Art Group for many years participating in art shows all over the Poconos. She was also in many and various card playing groups, in which she made lifelong friends.Lillian is predeceased by her husband Russell, and her loving sons, Gary Robert Bergman and Ronald Russell Bergman.She is survived by her daughter Carol Bergman Bates and her husband Bruce of Frederick, Maryland. The loves of her life were her grandchildren, Dr. Evan Bates and his wife Melissa of Virginia, Miss Adrienne Bates of Clearwater, Florida, Mr. Dustin Bergman and his wife Christine of Arizona, Miss Jennifer Bergman of Nevada, and three great grandchildren, Elisabeth and Lillian Bergman and newborn, Leo Manley Bates. Also, many loving cousins.Special thanks and appreciation to her dear friends at Homewood in Frederick and her devoted Doctors and caretakers.Visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10-11:30am, with services following at 11:30am with Pastor Margie Good officiating at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. Burial will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg, PA.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Stroudsburg, 575 Main Street, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 or Monroe County Hospice House, 412 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, Pa. 18301 or Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, PO Box 1799, Frederick, Md. 21701.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg