Lillian T. Marriner07/20/2020Lillian T. Marriner 93 of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Monday July 20, 2020. She was the widow of Wilbur Marriner. Born in Irvington, New Jersey she was the daughter of Russell and Lillian (DeLair) Teets. She was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 6 years and prior to that resided in the Hackettstown, N.J. area.She is survived by 2 daughters: Judith Metzgar and her husband Alan of E. Stroudsburg, P. and Kathleen Keefe and a son Craig Conklin both of Hackettstown, N.J., 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg