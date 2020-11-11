Linda Ackerman2020Linda Ackerman, 75, of East Stroudsburg, PA passed away the morning of Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice House-Pocono. Born in Illinois, she was the daughter of Emily Rising.Linda was a homemaker for most of her life. She had resided in East Stroudsburg for the past 10 years, and prior to that in Massapequa, NY.Linda is survived by her children; Jennifer Ackerman of East Stroudsburg, and Richard Ackerman of Dublin, PA, grandson; Kevin Ackerman, and brother; Bert Marshall of Illinois.Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.