The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300

Linda Lee Miller

Linda Lee Miller Obituary
Linda Lee Miller
03/18/2020
Linda Lee Miller, 82, of Elizabethtown, Pa., passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Masonic Village.
Born in Stroudsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Lillian Webb Maring; and the wife of the late Leroy R. Miller, who died in December 2008.
Linda was an office manager at Dreher Insurance Agency, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a former member of Stroudsburg Methodist Church, and a member of Monroe Chapter No. 99 Order of Eastern Star.
Services will be private with burial in Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg.
Services will be private with burial in Laurelwood Cemetery, Stroudsburg.
Groff Funeral & Cremation Services
528 West Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603
TheGroffs.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
