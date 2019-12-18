|
Linda M. Miller
12/17/2019
Linda M. Miller, 69, of Freeland, passed away on Tuesday, December 17 in her home.
She was the wife of Graydon B. Miller. They had observed their 49th wedding anniversary in July.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Wilson and Evelyn (Hendricks) Smith.
Linda had worked in the housekeeping and laundry department at Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort for twenty seven years, retiring in 2012.
Linda liked crocheting and she loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was well liked by all. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Wendy S. Tanner of Freeland; two sisters, Donna Jerowski of East Stroudsburg and Debra Meeker and her companion Paul Niper of East Stroudsburg; a half-brother, Larry Garris and his wife Linda in Colorado; two grandchildren, James C. Robbins III and his wife Cassie and Tiffany Merkel and her husband Charles and four great grandchildren, Riley, Landon, Olivia and Evelyn.
A viewing will be held from 11:30 AM until 1:30 PM on Friday, December 20 from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday with Ernestine Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019