Linda Nell McWilliams
08/06/1948 - 03/12/2020
Linda Nell McWilliams (Smith), 71, of Cresco, died Mar. 12, 2020 in Pittsboro NC. She was the wife of the late Ralph H. McWilliams with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.
Born on Aug. 06, 1948 at Pocono Medical Center, she was the daughter of the late Leo Smith and Mildred Smith (Robertson). She lived most of her life in the Pocono Mountains followed by residence in NC and FL.
She worked many years for the U.S. government and managed her husband's construction business, RKL Builders. She later owned and operated the Carousel Christmas Center along with Pleasant Ridge Farm in Cresco. She loved animals, notably her horses Miss Ellie and Buster Brown as well as her dogs Rudy and Niki. She was very talented at making stained glass and kept a flower garden next to none. She was also great with children. She valued every moment spent with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and little friends.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, sibling, mother, grandmother and friend. Linda is survived by her son Kevin R. McWilliams and his wife Alison McWilliams of Pittsboro, NC; her brother Leo Smith, of Tucson AZ; her brother Kerry Smith, of Bloomsburg PA; her brother Robbie Smith, of Cresco PA; her brother Jonnie Smith, of Greentown PA; her sister Nancy Knecht, of Wesley Chapel FL and her sister Brenda Griffith, of Cedar Rapids IA.
She is also survived by three grandchildren: Emily, Rachael, and Nathan McWilliams, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Linda N. McWilliams to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020