Linda Y. Peterson
3/22/2020
Linda Y. Peterson, 78, of Drums, PA formally of Reeders passed away at her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Edward J. Peterson with who on Oct. 1st, of this year would have celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Born in the Bronx, New York she was the daughter of Frederick and Solada (Mola) Maier. Linda was residing in the Drums area for the past 10 years and prior to that she resided in the Reeders area since 1987 and her earlier years in the New York area. Linda worked as an account supervisor in the New York City banking system for many years retiring in 1994. She was member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to her husband Edward she is survived by 2 sons: Edward J. Peterson Jr. and his wife Susan of Parkland, Fl. and Erik J. Peterson and his wife Carmelina of Reeders, Pa. 3 grandchildren: Eric J. Peterson, Evan J. Peterson and Ethan J. Peterson; and other extended family members: Elizabeth Strysko, Dennis Maier, and George Maier. Linda was preceded in death by a brother Frederick E. Maier.
There will be a private prayer service for the immediate family only on Thursday March 26, 2020 with Fr. Richard E. Czachor officiating at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Entombment will follow the services in the Calvary Cemetery Drums, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020