Lisette J. Burden-Caez
Lisette J. Burden-Caez
7/29/2020
Lisette J. Burden-Caez passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Staten Island, NY she was the daughter of Thomas L. and Lillete J. (Pearson) Flood.
Lisette was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area. She was of the Christian faith. Lisette worked in secretarial work for most of her life.
In addition to her parents Lisette is survived by her son Israel Z. Berrios, she is also survived by her siblings; Tomyra L. Flood and Latoya B. Flood.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4-5pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. A service will be conducted at the funeral home at 5pm. Cremation will be private.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
