Lois Gleason11/23/2020Lois Gleason, 81, of Pocono Pines, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of William Gleason, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dr. James Murray Ellzey Jr. and Florence (Haines) Cheston.Lois worked as a teacher's aide in Philadelphia, before moving to the Poconos in the 90's, where she owned and operated a cleaning business in the Poconos area for many years. She was an active member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish where she taught CCD. In addition, Lois was a past president and longtime member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #413 of Pocono Lake.In addition to her cherished husband, she is survived by her stepson, Glenn Gleason and his partner, Ruth of Benton; brother, James Ellzey of Lansdale; sisters: Louise Allen of Muskego, Wisconsin; Mary Douglas Mason of Brunswick, Maine; Sandra Dickson Coggeshall of Port Clyde, Maine; and beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by countless friends whom she loved like family. Lois was preceded in death by her son, Eugene John Stanton Jr., and brother, Mason Ellzey.There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Crematory.