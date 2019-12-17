Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Lois M. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois M. Reynolds Obituary
Lois M. Reynolds
12/15/2019
Lois M. Reynolds born in East Stroudsburg, in 1931 to parents, Louis and Lottie White, passed away peacefully Sunday night, December 15th at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA. Lois was a wonderful, loving wife and mother. She and her husband observed their 67th wedding anniversary last March. Before marriage she was an office employee at the former Worthington Mower Company where she met her husband. She loved being a homemaker, Sunday School and church activities. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her daughter Jan; son-in-law Eric Haggquist; and sister-in-law Marjorie Erich. Private funeral services will take place in Stroudsburg at the convenience of the family.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -