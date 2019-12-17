|
Lois M. Reynolds
12/15/2019
Lois M. Reynolds born in East Stroudsburg, in 1931 to parents, Louis and Lottie White, passed away peacefully Sunday night, December 15th at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA. Lois was a wonderful, loving wife and mother. She and her husband observed their 67th wedding anniversary last March. Before marriage she was an office employee at the former Worthington Mower Company where she met her husband. She loved being a homemaker, Sunday School and church activities. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; her daughter Jan; son-in-law Eric Haggquist; and sister-in-law Marjorie Erich. Private funeral services will take place in Stroudsburg at the convenience of the family.
