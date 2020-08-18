Lois M. Smith08/14/2020Lois M. Smith, age 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020. Mrs. Smith was born in Germantown PA, the only daughter of the late Donald and Ruth McKay. Growing up in Indiana, she graduated from Muncie Central High School and attended Ball State University where she studied vocal Music.Lois married the love of her life, Ross A. Smith, who preceded her in death in July of 2017, and they were married for 60 years. She is survived by their two children, Betsy Ruth Panacio of Doylestown and Kevin Ross Smith (Annette) of Red Hill Pa.; six grandchildren, Kristin (Rory), Nicholas, Nathan, Erin, Shannon and Emily (Chase); three great grandchildren, Hailey, Hayden and Judah, and nieces Laura Reichner and Audrey Holley Moyer (Brian).Before retiring in 1991, Lois was an office manager for an accounting firm in New Britain, PA, was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Chalfont Fire Company, and sang in the choir at the Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church, New Britain, PA.After her retirement, she and Ross moved to the Pocono Mountains where they lived for 24 years. Lois was an active member in the La Anna Methodist Church, as a choir member, a Lay Speaker, and served several terms as the Church Treasurer.Returning to Doylestown in 2015, Lois was very active at Wesley Enhanced Living (Heritage Towers) Retirement Community where she sat on the Spiritual Life Committee, was a soprano in the 'Singing Seniors' choir performing two concerts each year, and sat on the Hospitality Committee greeting new residents and welcoming them into Wesley.Known for her kind and friendly spirit, her helpfulness, her desire and ability to share her faith, and her warm and radiant smile, Lois will be sorely missed by her family and friends.A Memorial service will take place at the La Anna Methodist Church in Cresco PA, in September. An additional Memorial Service will be held for members of the Wesley Enhanced Living Community in Doylestown, also in September.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lois M. Smith to: La Anna United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Newfoundland, PA 18445.Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th. St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th. St., Stroudsburg,