Lois N Rehm
5/26/2020
Lois N. Rehm, 77, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in the Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort, Pa. She was the loving wife of James S. Rehm Sr. Born in Bound Brook, N. J. she was the daughter of Charles R. and Pearl L. (Carpenter) Spencer.
Lois was a lifelong resident of the E. Stroudsburg area and she was employed as a tray aid in the Kitchen Department at the Pocono Medical Center in E. Stroudsburg for 25 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband James she is survived by a son James Rehm Jr. and his wife Sharon of Bethlehem, Pa., a step daughter Stacey Sphar Storm of Henryville, a sister Joyce Pugh of Stroudsburg and a brother Charles R. Spencer Jr. of E. Stroudsburg and 4 grandchildren: James Sherwood Rehm, Ciara Rehm, Ryen Mohr and Serenity Mohn. Lois was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Katherine Hull and Rebecca Bush.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Burial of her ashes will be in the Sandhill Cemetery Bushkill, Pa.
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020