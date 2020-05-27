Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Lois N. Rehm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois N. Rehm Obituary
Lois N Rehm
5/26/2020
Lois N. Rehm, 77, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in the Brookmont Health Care Center in Effort, Pa. She was the loving wife of James S. Rehm Sr. Born in Bound Brook, N. J. she was the daughter of Charles R. and Pearl L. (Carpenter) Spencer.
Lois was a lifelong resident of the E. Stroudsburg area and she was employed as a tray aid in the Kitchen Department at the Pocono Medical Center in E. Stroudsburg for 25 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband James she is survived by a son James Rehm Jr. and his wife Sharon of Bethlehem, Pa., a step daughter Stacey Sphar Storm of Henryville, a sister Joyce Pugh of Stroudsburg and a brother Charles R. Spencer Jr. of E. Stroudsburg and 4 grandchildren: James Sherwood Rehm, Ciara Rehm, Ryen Mohr and Serenity Mohn. Lois was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Katherine Hull and Rebecca Bush.
Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Burial of her ashes will be in the Sandhill Cemetery Bushkill, Pa.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -