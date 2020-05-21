|
|
Lori Carlson
5/16/2020
Lori Carlson, affectionately known as "GiGi" 55 of Summerville, SC, passed away, 3 days before her 56th birthday. Lori was born in PA and moved to Summerville in 2007. She was a bank manager in the Poconos before moving to S.C.
Lori beat the odds when she was diagnosed with cancer over 30 years ago but unfortunately the treatments had a long term effect on her body. She loved going to the beach, floating down the river, the Philadelphia Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and playing cards but most importantly her children and grandchildren. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels here in Summerville. She will be truly missed and has left a huge void in our lives. She was survived by her children she loved and their companions, Monica D'Alessandro (Andrew), Tony D'Alessandro (Chrissy), Shayna Carlson (Nick) and Kristyn Miller and her husband Joe Miller; her grandchildren which she adored, Destynee Klenke, Jason D'Alessandro and Jaxson Miller; her father, Lloyd Frey; sister and her husband, Deanna (Dave) Hall; brother, Scott Frey. She was predeceased by her loving mom who just passed away 2 months ago, Kay Frey.
Baldwin Fairchild @ Chapel Hill
2420 Harrell Road, Orlando
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 21 to May 24, 2020