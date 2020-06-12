Lori S. Newhart01/21/1964 - 06/08/2020Lori S. Newhart, age 56 of Saylorsburg, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Lori was born in East Stroudsburg on January 21, 1964, the daughter of Richard M. Serfass of Bethlehem and Loretta (Snyder) Serfass of Saylorsburg. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and obtained a license of cosmetology from Monroe County Vocational Technical School. She has practiced as a hair technician for over 35 years and has owned and operated Le' Salon for over 10 years.Lori was a strong, caring, and kind individual whom everyone loved. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Some of her passions were kayaking, hiking, and going to the beach. She loved gardening and was an avid Eagles fan.She was a loving mother to her children, Nikki and Brandon Newhart, both of Saylorsburg. She was survived by her mother and father; her sisters, Diane Serfass of Schnecksville and Sherri Serfass of Stroudsburg; her nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, George Newhart of Stroudsburg. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia (Cindy) Serfass.A memorial service will be held outdoors on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at her home in Saylorsburg.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements and donations.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.Route 209, Gilbert