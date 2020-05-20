|
|
Lorraine A. Hansen
5/2/2020
Lorraine A. Hansen, 73, of Lopatcong Township, NJ and formerly of Sciota, passed away on May 2 in St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a daughter of the late Sakarias E. and Signe (Thompson) Hansen.
She had been a former member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church.
There are no immediate survivors. In addition to he parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Hansen.
No services will be held. Interment will be private in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020