Lorraine A. Hansen

Lorraine A. Hansen Obituary
Lorraine A. Hansen
5/2/2020
Lorraine A. Hansen, 73, of Lopatcong Township, NJ and formerly of Sciota, passed away on May 2 in St. Luke's Hospital-Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, NJ.
Born in Brooklyn, NY she was a daughter of the late Sakarias E. and Signe (Thompson) Hansen.
She had been a former member of Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church.
There are no immediate survivors. In addition to he parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Hansen.
No services will be held. Interment will be private in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
Published in Pocono Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020
