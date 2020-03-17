|
Louis F. Cospito
3/17/2020
Louis F. Cospito age 91 of Brodheadsville passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home.
Louis was the loving husband of Elizabeth D. (Nicolo) Cospito. They celebrated their 64th Wedding Anniversary on May 28, 2019.
He was born in North Bergen, NJ on August 3, 1928, son of the late Joseph and Marie Antoinette (Carlotta) Cospito.
Louis served our country with dedication and courage in the United States Army during the Korean War.
He had worked as a Spraying Technician for Patent Clasp Company in Hackensack, NJ for over 30 years, until retiring.
Louis was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert, the Elks Club in Lyndhurst, NJ.
He loved to dance and taught ball room dancing at the YMCA in Stroudsburg,
We have been blessed with the presence of Louis in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Elizabeth; his son: Louis B. Cospito and his wife Anna Marie of Brodheadsville. Louis is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Dominic, Anthony, Josephine, Mildred, Frank, Mary and Angelina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1 pm, Saturday, March 21st at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Family will receive condolences on Friday March 20th from 4-8 pm with vigil prayers at 7:30 pm and Saturday, March 21st from 11:30 am until 12:30 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.
Louis will be laid to rest at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020