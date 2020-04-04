Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Louis J. Sancio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis J. Sancio Obituary
Louis J. Sancio
04/03/2020
Louis J. Sancio, 78, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of Luke and Teresa Fiorvanti, and the companion of Nancy Hetzel for many years.
Louis was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 12 years, and prior to that, of Little Ferry, N.J., area.
He worked as a machine mechanic most of his life. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by a brother, Cosmo Sancio and his wife, Gale, of North Brunswick, N.J., and a sister, Concetta Fusciello of Whiting, N.J.; three children, David, Susan, and Caroline.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Funeral Inc.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Funeral Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -