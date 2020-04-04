|
Louis J. Sancio
04/03/2020
Louis J. Sancio, 78, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died Friday, April 3, 2020. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was the son of Luke and Teresa Fiorvanti, and the companion of Nancy Hetzel for many years.
Louis was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 12 years, and prior to that, of Little Ferry, N.J., area.
He worked as a machine mechanic most of his life. Louis was a U.S. Army veteran. He was of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by a brother, Cosmo Sancio and his wife, Gale, of North Brunswick, N.J., and a sister, Concetta Fusciello of Whiting, N.J.; three children, David, Susan, and Caroline.
Cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Funeral Inc.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Funeral Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020