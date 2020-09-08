Louis Jimenez7/24/1943 - 9/6/2020Louis Jimenez, 77, of Bushkill, died Sunday evening, September 6, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg. He was the husband of Maria (Cruz) Jimenez with whom he shared forty years of marriage.Born on July 24, 1943 in Puerto Rico, he had lived in Bushkill since 1993, moving from Bronx, NY.He was a Local 608 Union Carpenter in New York City.Louis was a member of Church of St. John in Marshalls Creek.He enjoyed riding motorcycles and rode with the Buffalo Soldiers.In addition to his wife, surviving are two children, Gloria Jimenez of Bushkill and Jason Jimenez of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Jessica Jimenez and Aviana Jimenez; two sisters, a brother; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Ana Lee Jimenez in 2006.There will be viewing hours from 2:00 to 4:00PM and 6:00 to 8:00PM on Thursday, September 10, at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday, September 11, at The Church of St. John, 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg with Rev. Gregory A. Reichlen as celebrant. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery in Bushkill.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg