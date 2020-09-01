Lucy Ann Buskirk08/31/2020Lucy Ann Buskirk, 76, of Stroudsburg, passed away Monday, August 31, in New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Easton.She was the loving wife of the late Ronald L. Buskirk. They celebrated 33 years or marriage together before his passing in 2019.Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas Romano and the late Margaret (Roberts) Romano.Lucy Ann was a loving and caring homemaker for most of her life. A hobby that she enjoyed was making jewelry, and she was also an avid NASCAR fan. She also enjoyed and visited the local dirt track races in the area and also in New Jersey. She was a jovial and happy person who was always laughing and having a good time. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.She is survived by a son, Brent Tittle and his wife Bonnie of Jackson, NJ; two daughters, Stacey Handelong of Birmingham, AL, Beth Handelong of Arlington, VA; and two grandsons, Carter and Cole Tittle.No services are scheduled at the time. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville