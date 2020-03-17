|
Lucy L. Gueiss
07/29/1937 - 03/16/2020
Lucy L. Gueiss, 82, of Cresco, was promoted to glory on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since 2018. She was the widow of Robert E. Gueiss who died September 20, 2016.
Born on July 29, 1937 in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Ernest B. "Tootie" and Catherine P. (Gallagher) Counterman; and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked at Olympic Reconditioning, The Salvation Army, Flowerland and Walmart until retiring.
Lucy was an active member of The Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg; where she was involved in many of their programs, loved playing in their band, and enjoyed attending senior citizens activities on Tuesdays.
She will be remembered for her love of flowers (especially yellow roses), floral arrangements, and just being all around crafty.
Surviving are two daughters, Tracie (Gueiss) Tauber and Heather (Gueiss) Cleveland and husband William all of Cresco; two granddaughters, Catherine "Katie" Sullivan and husband Christopher and Kiana Cleveland all of Saylorsburg; three great-grandchildren, Aryana Michelle Hoppe, Lucas James Sullivan, and Avery Rose Sullivan(due in July 2020); a sister, Susan Weidenbaum of Virginia; a brother, Robert J. Counterman and wife Mary Ealey of East Stroudsburg; a brother in law, Mark Weidenbaum of Scranton; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and all her "adopted" kids and grandkids. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Eleanor "Boobie" Counterman, Mary Ann Counterman, Catherine "Katie" Kerprich, and Shirley Counterman; a brother, Ernest "Sonny" Counterman; a son in law, Sam Tauber; and a great niece, Tiffany Thomas.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark Funeral Home to help defray expenses.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020