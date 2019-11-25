|
Lucy M. Burns (Gutierrez)
11/23/2019
Lucy (Luz Divina) M. Burns (Gutierrez) age 84 of Albrightsville formerly of Franklin Square, NY passed away November 23, 2019 with her son Joseph and niece Janice at her side at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Lucy was the loving wife of the late Joseph F. Burns who passed away on December 1, 2014.
She was born in New York City, NY on march 27, 1935, daughter of the late Victorino and Aurora (Eguren) Gutierrez.
She started working at Pitney-Bowes in 1953 where she met her future husband, Joseph and were married for 58 years.
Lucy was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert. She was also a member of the former Italian American Heritage Club of Monroe County and a former member of the Western Pocono Lioness Club.
We have been blessed with the presence of Lucy in our lives She will be deeply missed by her son: Joseph Burns of Albrightsville; her daughter: Maureen Vardakis and her husband Charles of Franklin Square, NY. She was the loving grandmother to her three grandchildren: Kristin Spillane and her husband Michael of Centreville, VA; Andrew Vardakis and his wife Allison of East Meadow, NY and Dean Vardakis of Franklin Square, NY and six great grandchildren: Ava, Evan and Brennan Spillane and Holly, Sofia and Olivia Vardakis, who lovingly called her "Nana", many nieces, nephews and her entire family in Spain.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 27th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Lucy will be laid to rest in the family plot at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Tuesday, November 26th from 1-4 pm and 6 -9 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 27th from 10 am until 10:30 am at the funeral home.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019