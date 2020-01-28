|
Luis A. Fontanez
01/25/2020
Luis A. Fontanez, 67, of Henryville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was a son of the late Eulalio Fontanez and Patria Narvaez.
Luis was a 1970 graduate of Aviation High School in Queens, New York. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army as a mechanic. He was stationed at bases around the country, until he was called up for activation for tours in Kuwait and Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he received multiple medals and commendations and attained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. Upon retiring from the Army, Luis settled in the Poconos.
He is survived by his sons: Luisangel Fontanez and Kristian Fontanez; daughters: Amber Fontanez, Marisol Fontanez, and Jasmine Baran; brothers: Israel, Eulalio, and Ferdinand; sisters: Gloria, Carmen, Rosa, and Belen; four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jaime Fontanez.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 30 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 31 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Deacon Jose Mendoza will conduct a blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Tannersville Union Cemetery in Tannersville.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020