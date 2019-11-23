Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Luis Ricardo Ponce-Mercado

Luis Ricardo Ponce-Mercado Obituary
Luis Ricardo Ponce-Mercado
11/23/2019
Luis Ricardo Ponce-Mercado, 77, of Stroudsburg passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Noemi (Vega) Ponce.
Born in Isabela, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Luis and Luz Maria (Mercardo) Ponce.
Luis had resided in the Stroudsburg area for the past 15 years and prior to that, in Boxsprings, Ga., and Brooklyn, N.Y. He was a maintenance worker for the New York City Housing Authority for most of his life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Luis Ponce, Martin Ponce, and Gladys Walker; grandchildren, Raquel, Rabecca, Roxanna, Antonio, David, Araceli, Amanda, and Isabella; and a great-grandchild on the way, Zuri.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. with Pastor Margie Good officiating at 5 p.m., at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
